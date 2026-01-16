Preview: Barnsley vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 16 Jan 2026 00:31 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 00:47

Barnsley will look to end a four-game winless league run when they welcome Blackpool to Oakwell on Saturday.

The Tangerines will also be keen to collect all three points after failing to take anything from their last two League One outings.

Match preview

Barnsley are nervously looking over their shoulder after losing four of their last six league matches (W1, D1), leaving them in 17th place and just two points clear of the danger zone.

The Tykes finished 2025 with a three-game losing run before they kicked off the new year with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic.

They then put their league campaign on hold for a glamour FA Cup tie against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, which saw Adam Phillips reduce a two-goal deficit in the closing stages of the first period, before Barnsley conceded two second-half goals in a heavy 4-1 defeat at Anfield.

Barnsley will now turn their focus back to league action, as they look to improve upon a run of home results that has seen them lose four of their last six league games at Oakwell (W2).

The hosts are also bidding to claim their first home win over Blackpool since coming from behind to record a narrow 2-1 success in April 2019.

While the result will be the priority, Conor Hourihane will want to see a strong defensive display from his troops, considering his side have the lowest number of clean sheets in League One with just two shutouts from 21 matches.

Like the hosts, Blackpool are sitting just two points above the bottom three, although they are two places behind Barnsley due to their inferior goal difference.

Ian Evatt's charges boosted their survival hopes with four victories and a draw in a five-game unbeaten run at the end of 2025.

However, they have failed to carry that form into the new year, having lost their first three competitive matches of 2026, including two league encounters.

Ten-man Blackpool fell to a heavy 5-1 away defeat to Port Vale on New Year's Day, before they were beaten 2-1 at home in their most recent league outing against promotion-chasing Bradford City.

They came out the wrong side of another 2-1 scoreline in last Saturday's third-round clash against Championship club Ipswich Town, with Ashley Fletcher's stoppage-time penalty arriving too late to spark a comeback at Portman Road.

Blackpool are now looking to complete a league double over Barnsley after claiming a 1-0 victory over September, and they should take confidence from the fact that they have emerged victorious from their last three visits to Oakwell, including a 3-0 triumph in March 2025.

Barnsley League One form:

L W L L L D

Barnsley form (all competitions):

W L L L D L

Blackpool League One form:

D W W W L L

Blackpool form (all competitions):

W W W L L L

Team News

Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell will serve the second game of a three-match ban after being sent off in the New Year's Day clash with Wigan Athletic.

New loan signing Owen Goodman is in line to make his debut after the number one spot was vacated by Murphy Cooper's recent return to parent club, Queens Park Rangers.

Davis Keillor-Dunn will offer Barnsley's main goal threat, having scored 11 times in 21 league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Blackpool defender Fraser Horsfall is likely to be out until March after he sustained a hamstring injury earlier this month.

The Tangerines will also be without the injured trio of Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson and Dale Taylor, while James Husband will serve the final match of a three-game suspension.

Centre-back Kamarl Grant could make his debut after arriving on loan from Millwall until the end of the season.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Watson, De Gevigney, Shepherd, Ogbeta; Phillips, Bland; Cleary, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Ashworth, Grant, Casey; Imray, Morgan, Honeyman, Hamilton; Bowler; Bloxham, Fletcher

We say: Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool

Blackpool have won each of their last three away matches against Barnsley, and while we think Saturday's contest will be close, we believe the Tangerines will do enough to continue their winning run at Oakwell.

