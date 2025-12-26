Tottenham lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero replacements decided

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 15:51 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 15:51

Tottenham Hotspur duo Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero will both sit on the Selhurst Park naughty step during Sunday's Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.

The Dutch playmaker and Argentine defender were both dismissed in last weekend's 2-1 reverse to Liverpool, the former for a serious foul on Virgil van Dijk and the latter for two bookable offences.

Romero is set to serve a one-match ban, which could be extended following a recent FA charge, while Simons begins a three-game suspension for his offence.

Kevin Danso and the recently-recovered Radu Dragusin are both like-for-like alternatives to Romero, and the former is almost certain to be given the nod in an otherwise unaltered backline for the visitors.

Thomas Frank has seemingly settled on a Rodrigo Bentancur-Archie Gray midfield partnership of late, and there is nothing to suggest that the pair will lose their places here, in spite of Joao Palhinha's presence.

However, Frank will be forced into an attacking alteration due to Simons's suspension, which opens the door for one of Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Brennan Johnson or Wilson Odobert to make an appearance.

Richarlison came off the bench to score Tottenham's consolation vs. Liverpool, and the Brazilian should be first in line to return to the XI, in a switch that would see Randal Kolo Muani move over to the left.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

> Click here to see how Palace could line up for this match