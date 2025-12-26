Crystal Palace lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Richards, Mateta concerns

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 15:40 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 15:40

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has not ruled Chris Richards out of Sunday's Premier League clash with London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park.

The American defender appeared to sustain a serious injury on Tuesday night, when he was stretchered off the field during the penalty-shootout loss to Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

However, Glasner revealed that Richards had simply suffered a cut to his foot which needed stitches, and there is a chance that he will be able to reprise his role in defence for the derby.

The New Year's Day clash with Fulham is a more likely comeback date, though, so Jaydee Canvot should anticipate a rare Premier League start alongside Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix in defence.

Cup goalkeeper Walter Benitez saved Palace's skin during the 90 minutes against Arsenal, but recognised number one Dean Henderson is sure to return for the visit of the Europa League winners.

Canvot moving into a centre-back should see Nathaniel Clyne return at right wing-back - Daniel Munoz is still injured - while Will Hughes may demote Jefferson Lerma down to the bench too.

Eddie Nketiah's participation is in some doubt due to a knock, so Justin Devenny may be rewarded for his recent feats with a start alongside Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The latter played the full 90 in midweek despite lingering concerns over a knee problem, but Christantus Uche is waiting in the wings if need be.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Devenny; Mateta