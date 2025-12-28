Preview: Millwall vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Dec 2025 18:12

Level on points after 23 matches, Millwall and Bristol City meet at The Den on Monday night with promotion ambitions firmly in mind as the Championship season gathers pace.

Both sides sit on 36 points, though it is the visitors who currently hold the upper hand on goal difference, occupying the final playoff position heading into this pivotal contest.

Match preview

The festive period has proved unkind to Millwall, and its impact has been telling, with Alex Neil’s side having slipped out of the playoff places, raising the prospect of a ninth consecutive season in the Championship unless momentum can be rediscovered quickly.

Ironically, their last league victory came away at Bristol City earlier this month, a narrow 1-0 success that now feels a long time ago – since then, the Lions have gone four matches without a win, collecting just two points from a possible 12.

That run includes back-to-back home frustrations, most recently a goalless draw with Ipswich on Boxing Day, results which have left Millwall seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places and in danger of losing touch with the leading pack.

Despite already beating the Robins once this season, history suggests caution is required – Millwall have failed to win any of the last three meetings between the sides at The Den, drawing once and losing the two most recent encounters.

Even more concerning is their lack of cutting edge in this fixture on home soil, with the Lions having not scored against Bristol City at The Den since 2021, drawing a blank in each of the last three meetings while conceding three goals in that time.

That pattern may persist unless Millwall rediscover their attacking rhythm, having failed to score in their last two outings and have managed just three goals across their previous five league games, a return that underlines their current struggles in front of goal.

© Iconsport

Bristol City, by contrast, will take encouragement from recent trends, particularly away from home, as whichever side playing away has won four of the last five meetings between the sides.

The festive schedule has also been far kinder to the Robins, who responded well to a difficult spell by securing successive victories – a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough, which was followed by an impressive 2-1 triumph away at West Brom on Boxing Day, restoring belief and momentum.

As they look to round off the year positively, Gerhard Struber’s side can draw confidence from their strong away record, with only Middlesbrough and Coventry City having accumulated more points on the road this season, highlighting Bristol City’s comfort in hostile environments.

That strength is underpinned by a more potent attacking threat. The Robins have scored 32 league goals, seven more than Millwall, despite the two sides being level on points, a difference that could prove decisive on Monday night.

Millwall Championship form:

Bristol City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Millwall continue to battle significant injury problems, with goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, who has been sidelined with an Achilles injury, suffering a setback after picking up a quad issue while featuring for the Under-21s and is now expected to be out for several months.

Midfield options are also stretched, with Luke Cundle nursing a shoulder problem, Casper De Norre recovering from a calf injury, Massimo Luongo sidelined since October, Derek Mazou-Sacko managing a knee issue and William Smallbone still troubled by a hamstring complaint.

Attacking depth is equally limited, as Josh Coburn remains unavailable with a muscle injury that has kept him out since October.

Bristol City also arrive with a lengthy injury list, with Max Bird, Luke McNally, Mark Sykes, Radek Videk and Joe Williams all ruled out with various issues.

However, Anis Mehmeti will be one to watch after overcoming illness to score against West Brom – the Albanian international ranks third in the Championship for big chances created this season and will be central to the visitors’ attacking ambitions at The Den.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; Sturge, Mitchell; Emakhu, Bangura-Williams, Langstaff; Ivanovic

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Dickie, Vyner, Pring; McCrorie, Randell, Knight, Neto Borges; Twine; Mehmeti, Riis

We say: Millwall 0-1 Bristol City

Millwall are struggling to rediscover their rhythm and the big issue here is their lack of cutting edge in attack, a problem that looks set to be exploited by a Bristol City side that have looked bright on the road this season, and are arriving with confidence following consecutive wins.

