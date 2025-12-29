Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'eyeing move' for Man City attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Dec 2025 20:29 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 21:03

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush in the January transfer window.

Spurs are adamant to bolster their squad in the January window to get their season back on track after the owners injected £100m into the club earlier this season.

Adding a top-quality winger is reportedly high on Thomas Frank's wishlist, with the likes of Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel and Brennan Johnson failing to make an impact on the left.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for Savinho during the summer, but they are unlikely to reignite interest after the attacker signed a new deal in October.

The north London club have been heavily linked with a move to Antoine Semenyo, but they have reportedly no chance of landing him after the AFC Bournemouth attacker decided to move to Man City.

Spurs eye move for Marmoush?

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

If Tottenham struggle to add a new wide player next month, they could instead look for a more central forward and shift Richarlison or Randal Kolo Muani out wide.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Spurs are interested in signing Marmoush, who could further drop down the pecking order if Semenyo arrives.

Marmoush completed a £59m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January and started in 14 of his 16 Premier League appearances in the second half of last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

This season, he has struggled to secure regular game time, having been restricted to just two starts in 10 Premier League appearances, and Man City reportedly fear that the player could move to Spurs.

Marmoush would be a fantastic addition

© Imago