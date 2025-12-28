Man City 'fear' Omar Marmoush could complete Tottenham transfer as Citizens set out January stance

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 10:38 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 11:09

Manchester City are reportedly fearful that Omar Marmoush could join Tottenham Hotspur in the new year.

After completing a £59m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, Marmoush went on to start 14 of his 16 Premier League appearances in the second half of last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

However, Marmoush has struggled for regular game time in the current campaign due to injury and selection decisions, having been restricted to just two starts in 10 Premier League appearances.

The Egypt international is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but that has not stopped his club future from becoming the subject of transfer speculation ahead of the January window.

© Imago

Tottenham eyeing Marmoush transfer

According to Caught Offside, Man City 'fear' they could lose the forward to fellow Premier League side Tottenham in 2026.

The report suggests that Spurs are showing an interest and could offer Marmoush the chance to play regular football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Tottenham's hopes of pulling off a January deal have been dealt a blow by Man City's reluctance to sanction Marmoush's departure at the midway point of the season.

As a result, any proposed move to Tottenham may have to wait until the summer, meaning that Marmoush may have to settle for a squad role for the remainder of the season.

The Egyptian is also at risk of falling further down the pecking order if Manchester City succeed in their effort to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why are Spurs considering Marmoush move?

Tottenham strengthened their centre-forward options in the summer transfer window, converting Mathys Tel's loan move from Bayern into a permanent transfer and recruiting Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Thomas Frank also has Richarlison and Dominic Solanke in his squad, although the latter has missed the majority of the campaign through injury.

While Solanke remains on the sidelines, Richarlison has contributed with seven goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season.

However, Spurs still appear to be open to the prospect of signing a new striker, and Marmoush seems to be an option despite struggling for game time at Man City.

The 26-year-old proved that he has an eye for goal during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he racked up 37 goals in 67 matches.

Marmoush primarily plays a striker, but he also possesses the ability to drop into a number 10 position or play off either flank, which could appeal to Tottenham.