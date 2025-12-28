Arsenal lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League contest, with Mikel Arteta still faced by a defensive crisis

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Dec 2025 10:39 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 10:43

Wrapping up another eventful year in North London, Premier League leaders Arsenal will tackle one of their closest challengers when Aston Villa pay a visit to the Emirates on Tuesday.

However, Mikel Arteta's defensive options remain limited for a crucial clash against opponents who have won 11 straight matches, so more compromise may be needed.

Declan Rice had to fill in at right-back during Saturday's victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, but it remains to be seen whether Jurrien Timber can recover in time to reclaim his place and free up Rice to feature in midfield.

Though Piero Hincapie was passed fit to play Brighton, Riccardo Calafiori suffered an injury in the warm-up, while fellow defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White were already sidelined.

Goalscoring centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes did make a welcome cameo appearance, but the Brazil international may not yet be ready to start, meaning that Arteta might pair Hincapie with William Saliba again.

In midfield, the Gunners' head coach can choose between Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, plus captain Martin Odegaard, who scored the crucial opening goal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres are likely to start ahead of Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus in the final third, where several men are vying for selection on the left flank.

Eberechi Eze - who registered two goals and three assists from four home games against Villa while with Crystal Palace - and Gabriel Martinelli are both pushing hard to displace Leandro Trossard.

Joining White and Mosquera in the stands, Kai Havertz is closing in on a comeback, while rising star Max Dowman is set to miss out once again.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

