Antoine Semenyo transfer latest: 'Agreement' reached with Bournemouth star as Manchester City battle Liverpool for winger

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 18:56

Manchester City are closing in on a full agreement to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens are set to take on Sunderland on Thursday in the Premier League, but that day is also the opening of the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola is thought to be keen on signing winger Semenyo in January, with the forward's release clause set to become active next month.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 25-year-old, though they are thought to be behind City in the race to land the Cherries star.

Transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the final details of Semenyo's £65m release clause are being discussed between Man City and Bournemouth, with the player having reached an agreement with Guardiola's side.

Why Antoine Semenyo will be important for Pep Guardiola

The recent form of players like Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden has been excellent, while other players like Bernardo Silva have contributed in the forward line.

However, the three are at their best in small spaces, and there are question marks about whether they can make the most of transitional opportunities.

Semenyo excels when passes are played in behind, with his immense pace and physicality not matched by any player currently at the Etihad.

The winger would make City's squad more rounded, and they would be better positioned to pose a threat to a wider variety of opposition defences.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Will Antoine Semenyo win Pep Guardiola the Premier League title?

City could end matchweek 19 at the top of the table given Arsenal are set to play Aston Villa on Tuesday, and the momentum of starting 2026 in first place with a new signing could be significant.

The Citizens have often performed better in the second half of seasons, and the fact they have won their last eight games in all competitions is ominous for Arsenal.

Some fans are worried that the club have been overly reliant on Erling Haaland, but Semenyo's speed and athleticism could make him an option as an auxiliary centre-forward.

It should also be noted that the Gunners are dealing with numerous injuries, and the fact that Guardiola's side are set to reinforce January may make them favourites for the title given Mikel Arteta's squad is severely depleted.