What to expect from Manchester City in the 2026 January transfer window - incomings and outgoings

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Dec 2025 16:55 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 16:55

The 2026 January transfer window is set to open in the coming days, offering clubs across Europe the opportunity to invest and strengthen their squads midway through the season with the objective of achieving their respective goals.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and the Citizens hierarchy will be looking to fortify the squad as they aim to sustain a push for the Premier League title alongside Arsenal and Aston Villa, mount serious challenges in both the FA Cup and the Champions League and navigate their upcoming EFL Cup semi-final clash with Newcastle United.

There have already been plenty of rumours circling regarding Manchester City's potential January business, and here, Sports Mole takes a look at what to expect from the Citizens in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Incomings

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Antoine Semenyo has been consistently linked with a host of top Premier League clubs in recent months, with the winger being hotly tipped to leave Bournemouth in the summer before eventually extending his contract.

The winger's contract included a £65m release clause that is set to become active in the January window, and given Semenyo's superb start to the 2025-26 season - with nine goals and three assists in 17 league games - rumours have started swirling once again.

Manchester City have subsequently emerged as the frontrunners to seal a deal for the Cherries man, and recent reports have stated that the club are closing in on an agreement with Bournemouth, while Semenyo's representatives were in Manchester earlier this week to discuss personal terms.

Although some may question why Man City are set to sign Semenyo given their wealth of attacking options, there has been a clear over-reliance on Erling Haaland's goals at the start of this term - with Phil Foden's seven league goals a far cry from the Norwegian's 19.

Semenyo offers a ready-made and Premier League proven goalscorer who will be able to ease the burden on Haaland, and this deal looks almost certain to be wrapped up in the first days of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Manchester City may be interested in adding a new central defender to their roster, although no specific targets have been reported on thus far.

A new central midfielder may also be on the radar, especially with Mateo Kovacic's injury problems and Bernardo Silva's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Outgoings

© Imago / IMAGO / Visionhaus

As aforementioned, Semenyo's expected arrival will add yet another talented forward to a frontline that already consists of the likes of Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Foden, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and several others.

Among those not listed above, Oscar Bobb and Savinho have been afforded very little playing time, and their potential time on the pitch will only be further limited with the acquisition of Semenyo.

As a result, Bobb, who has played just 472 Premier League minutes, and Savinho, with only 501 league minutes, could both be allowed to leave the club.

Savinho was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer window, and while a move never materialised, recent reports have suggested that the London club could reignite their interest in the Brazilian.

A number of clubs are understood to be interested in acquiring Bobb's services, with several Premier League teams among the potential suitors, although Borussia Dortmund appear to be frontrunners.

Any deal for the Norwegian winger is expected to initially be on loan, while any permanent transfer at the end of the deal could be discussed.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

At the other end of the pitch, Nathan Ake is supposedly open to leaving Manchester City after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad, with the defender managing just 223 Premier League minutes so far this season.

West Ham United have reportedly already made an approach, but the defender is unwilling to join a club threatened by relegation, while Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs monitoring the situation.

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could also be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window, with the German now third-choice at the Etihad after the summer arrivals of Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford.