Aston Villa lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash, as Unai Emery replaces Cash and Kamara

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Dec 2025 11:19 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 11:22

Aiming to extend an incredible success streak, Aston Villa will aim to pull level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal when two of England's top three clash on Tuesday evening.

However, former Gunner Unai Emery must make at least two changes to the team that posted an eighth consecutive top-flight win at the weekend; across all competitions, Villa's winning run reached 11 straight games after a spirited fightback against Chelsea.

Both Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara triggered one-match bans by being booked at Stamford Bridge, so Amadou Onana should replace the latter in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Lamare Bogarde could deputise for Cash at right-back, as Andres Garcia has hardly featured this season. Alternatives Ezri Konsa and Victor Lindelof are needed in the centre, as Emery is still missing injured left-footers Tyrone Mings and Pau Torres, who join Ross Barkley on the sidelines.

Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but the Villans have several options to choose from in attack, where their substitutes changed the game against Chelsea.

Villa's match-winner, Ollie Watkins, should pip ex-Arsenal man Donyell Malen to selection up front, having scored twice in 20 minutes on Saturday evening, after his introduction from the bench.

Jadon Sancho also made an impact against his former club, but Emi Buendia could be preferred again, joining captain John McGinn and danger man Morgan Rogers in Watkins' supporting cast.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

