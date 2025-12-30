Arsenal injury update: Mikel Arteta receives huge double boost for Aston Villa clash as 'outside chance' revealed

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 07:49 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 07:49

Arsenal have supposedly received a major double injury boost ahead of their Premier League showdown with Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

First welcomes third to the Emirates Stadium on the penultimate day of 2025, when the Gunners will endeavour to open up a six-point gap to Unai Emery's side at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's men are also on a revenge mission after their gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to the Lions just a few weeks ago, succumbing to a last-gasp Emiliano Buendia winner in the West Midlands.

Defensive injury problems continue to rear their ugly heads for Arteta as the New Year approaches, but in recent weeks, he has largely had all members of his attacking contingent available to him.

The one exception to that list is Germany international Kai Havertz, who has been sidelined for over four months due to a severe knee injury, but he has been taking part in full training over the past few days.

Kai Havertz 'included in Arsenal squad' for Aston Villa clash

© Imago

Arteta did not deliver a pre-game injury update in his press conference, but according to HandofArsenal, Havertz has made the Gunners' squad for the visit of Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

Arteta and his coaching team will decide today whether to include the former Chelsea man on the bench, but there is a chance that he could make his long-awaited comeback for the top-of-the-table battle.

Havertz could therefore make just his second appearance of the season for the Premier League leaders after featuring for 30 minutes against Manchester United on the opening day - he has been in the treatment room ever since.

The 26-year-old's imminent return would offer Arteta another attacking alternative to the struggling Viktor Gyokeres and the recently-returned Gabriel Jesus, although the latter has hit the ground running since his ACL recovery.

Havertz has contributed 29 goals and 13 assists in 88 appearances for Arsenal since his much-maligned move from Chelsea in 2023, including 15 goals in all competitions last season.

Kai Havertz part of double Arsenal injury boost for Aston Villa?

Havertz's possible comeback may be one of two Arsenal injury boosts for Tuesday's tantalising tussle, as Arteta could supposedly welcome a versatile defender back into his ranks too.

The Spaniard sent on Gabriel Magalhaes against Brighton & Hove Albion for his first minutes since sustaining a thigh injury in November, but Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber were all sidelined.

However, a separate update from HandofArsenal claims that White has an 'outside chance' of making the squad for the meeting with Emery's side, just over two weeks on from suffering a hamstring injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Calafiori and Timber's availability remains clouded in uncertainty, though, while Mosquera is guaranteed to miss out alongside fellow ankle victim Max Dowman.