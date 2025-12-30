Arsenal injury news: Declan Rice set 'to miss' Premier League clash vs Aston Villa

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Dec 2025 16:34

Arsenal will face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night, and the Gunners will be without Declan Rice.

On the penultimate day of 2025, the Gunners will face the third-placed side, where a victory will open up a six-point gap to Unai Emery's side at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side lost 2-1 against Villa in the reverse fixture at Villa Park, and the north London club will be on a revenge mission on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the match, the Gunners have received a fresh injury blow with Rice expected to miss the clash.

Extent of Rice injury revealed

According to a report from The Athletic, Rice picked up a knee injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, and he has not fully recovered.

The 26-year-old midfielder has featured in 18 Premier League games, starting in 17 of them, scoring two goals and registering three assists.

Rice, who started against Brighton at right back, picked up the injury during the game, but he still managed to continue for the rest of the match and was hopeful to be fit for the clash against the Villans.

The report claims that, despite his best efforts to be fit for the game, the midfielder will be left out to avoid further aggravating the issue.

The full extent of the injury is not yet clear, but the Arsenal camp expect that the England midfielder will be out for the short term.

Mixed injury news ahead of the Villa game

© Imago / Action Plus

Losing Rice will be a big blow for the Gunners, but Arteta will be buoyed by the potential return of defender Jurrien Timber, who missed the game against Brighton.

Riccardo Calafiori is also likely to make a return to the side, while Kai Havertz has reportedly been picked in the Arsenal squad for Tuesday's game.

Arsenal are still without Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White, with the latter reportedly ahead of schedule in his return from a hamstring issue.