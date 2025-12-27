Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Ollie Watkins inspires record-equalling comeback

By Ben Knapton | 27 Dec 2025 19:24 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 19:32

​​​​​​Super sub Ollie Watkins inspired Aston Villa to a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as the Lions enhanced their Premier League title credentials once again.

Unai Emery dropping the formerly struggling Watkins from the starting lineup was an understandable call, but a penny for the striker's thoughts as the Lions offered close to nothing in the first half, which Chelsea dominated and deservedly got their reward.

Reece James's inswinging corner took the slightest of touches off of Joao Pedro to end up in the back of the Villa net, but after almost an hour of the Blues bossing the game, Villa suddenly turned the screw.

Emery made three changes before the hour mark to brilliant effect, as Watkins came off the bench to equalise within a few minutes of his introduction, before completing a comeback that the first half suggested was a pipe dream.

Not only have third-placed Villa kept the gap to Arsenal and Manchester City to three and one point respectively, the Villans have also equalled an all-time club record of 11 consecutive wins in all competitions, set in both 1897 and 1914.

Meanwhile, Chelsea end the day in fifth place in the Premier League table, behind Liverpool on goal difference and a whopping 13 points below Arsenal.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The first half would suggest Villa deserved nothing from this game. The second would suggest Villa deserved everything from this game. Football.

The only complaint Chelsea fans could have had about the opening 45 was their side's failure to kill the game off, a complaint that was very much justified at full time, as Enzo Maresca's men suffered an alarming capitulation on their own turf.

How much the manager's absence from the touchline impacted the hosts only they know, but the Blues were at sixes and sevens defensively after the break and had little in the way of attacking prowess - a worrying combination indeed.

Chelsea were tipped as title dark horses before the season began, but Villa have undoubtedly assumed that status now - if they can even be called dark horses while they keep pace with the top two.

However, the victory came at quite the cost with Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara picking up milestone yellow cards, ruling both men out of the mouthwatering meeting with Arsenal in midweek.

CHELSEA VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Pedro goal vs. Aston Villa (37th min, Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa)

Joao Pedro gets a slight touch on Reece James' cross to give Chelsea the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/1oNWaMLRC2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2025

One of the most unorthodox goals he will ever score for Chelsea, but they all count!

James sends an inviting corner into a packed six-yard box, and at first glance, the right-back's delivery appears to evade everyone en route to the far side of the net.

A closer inspection shows that the ball just gets a nick off of Pedro's backside, and the Brazilian is credited with the goal.

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Chelsea (63rd min, Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins fires Aston Villa back on level terms! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2b9plYPcg8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2025

A Watkins masterstroke from Emery!

A poor clearance from Robert Sanchez is cut out inside the Chelsea half, and Morgan Rogers slips in Watkins, who had only been introduced five minutes ago.

The 29-year-old takes a wonderful first touch inside the box, and even though his strike hits a sprawling Sanchez, the ball cannons back off of Watkins's knee and into the empty net.

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Chelsea (84th min, Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins silences Stamford Bridge once AGAIN…? pic.twitter.com/4j0yWZTFDQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2025

The seemingly impossible comeback is complete!

Watkins firstly does well to force a corner from a tight angle, and from said corner, the Englishman nods Youri Tielemans's outswinging delivery into the far corner!

MAN OF THE MATCH - OLLIE WATKINS

HE'S DONE IT AGAINNNNNNN AND WE LEAD AT STAMFORD BRIDGE ? pic.twitter.com/9ngS4RMVfB — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 27, 2025

One does not need to start to earn the man of the match prize, and if Villa go on to hoist the trophy aloft, Watkins's display today may rightfully be awarded the Game Changer of the Season prize.

There was an element of fortune to his first, but he nevertheless forced the issue and demonstrated exceptional aerial ability to propel Villa to victory, and allow the Lions faithful to dream a little longer.

CHELSEA VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 63%-37% Aston Villa

Shots: Chelsea 14-11 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Chelsea 3-8 Aston Villa

Corners: Chelsea 6-7 Aston Villa

Fouls: Chelsea 16-8 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

Across 119 games that Unai Emery has taken charge of Aston Villa in the Premier League, this was just the second time that his side have failed to attempt a single shot in a half of league football (0 in the first half vs Newcastle in August, the other). pic.twitter.com/RpLpv523iH — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) December 27, 2025

What a run they are on!



Aston Villa have won 11 consecutive matches in all competitions.



They've equalled their all-time club record, set in both September 1897 and March 1914!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ysDGNuHltZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 27, 2025

Ollie Watkins had 4 shots vs. Chelsea, more than any other player on the pitch. He only came on after the hour mark.



Four shots. Four shots on target. Two goals. IMPACT. ? pic.twitter.com/JQvT1UcG4S — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea end the calendar year with a home game against Bournemouth on Tuesday, before beginning 2026 with a tantalising trip to Manchester City on January 4.

Villa's next top-of-the-table clash comes even sooner, as Emery reunites with erstwhile club Arsenal once again at the Emirates on December 30.