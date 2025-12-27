Preview: Portsmouth vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 27 Dec 2025 19:51 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 20:18

Charlton Athletic will travel to the south coast for Monday's Championship encounter against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The Addicks are sitting in 17th place in the Championship table, while Pompey are languishing in the bottom three.

Match preview

Portsmouth dropped into the relegation zone on Boxing Day despite making it three games without defeat in their home meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

After beating Blackburn Rovers and drawing with Derby County, Pompey played a second consecutive 1-1 scoreline in Friday's contest after Terry Devlin saw his opener cancelled out by Jimmy Dunne's equaliser.

Pompey are now behind 21st-placed Oxford on goal difference, largely because of the fact that they are the second-lowest scorers in the league with just 19 goals to their name.

While they need to improve in the final third, John Mousinho's side have at least proven to be a tough team to beat in recent home outings, having lost just one of their previous five matches at Fratton Park (W2, D2).

In fact, Pompey have relied heavily on their home form this term, with four of their five league victories taking place on home turf.

With that said, Portsmouth have not beaten Charlton at Fratton Park since Yakubu, Steve Stone, Diomansy Kamara and Lomana Lua Lua found the net in a 4-2 Premier League win in April 2005.

Charlton, who won promotion via the League One playoffs last season, are sitting in 17th spot and five points clear of Portsmouth after winning seven, drawing six and losing nine of their 22 Championship outings.

The Addicks enter their final game of 2025 on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them lose five times in seven matches (W1, D1).

Their only victory in that period took place in their home outing against Oxford United before Christmas, but they were unable to back up that result in their away meeting with Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Jovon Makama's 61st-minute effort proved enough to condemn the Addicks to a 1-0 defeat, leaving them without a win in six away matches (D2, L4).

As a result, Nathan Jones's side will be desperate to claim their first away win since thrashing Ipswich Town 3-0 in October when they head to Fratton Park on Monday.

The Addicks can at least take confidence from the fact that they have won seven of their last eight away games against Portsmouth (D1).

Portsmouth Championship form:

L L L W D D

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L L L D W L

Team News

Portsmouth are unable to call upon Josh Knight, Connor Ogilvie, Jacob Farrell, Florian Bianchini and Thomas Waddingham.

Star winger Josh Murphy will be out for at least “a week or two” after missing the Boxing Day draw with a hamstring issue.

Defender Conor Shaughnessy could return to the squad following a lengthy injury absence, while Mark Kosznovszky is expected to shake off a dead leg that forced him off in the second half against QPR.

As for the visitors, defender Kayne Ramsay is unlikely to feature after sitting out Friday’s defeat to Norwich with a calf problem.

Charlton are also having to cope without the injured trio of Josh Edwards, Onel Hernandez and Matty Godden.

Midfielder Greg Docherty and forward Charlie Kelman are options to start if Jones opts to make changes for the trip to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Matthews, Poole, Swanson; Dozzell, Kosznovszky; Lang, Chaplin, Yang; Bishop

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Gough, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Bell; Kelman, Oloafe

We say: Portsmouth 1-2 Charlton Athletic

Charlton may be winless in six away matches, but it is difficult to ignore their impressive record at Fratton Park, and having won seven of their last eight away games against Portsmouth, we think the visitors will do enough to pick up maximum points on their latest visit to the south coast.

