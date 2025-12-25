Aston Villa lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Unai Emery faces Jadon Sancho decision

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Dec 2025 22:39

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could stick with the same team for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Villans lost Pau Torres to a calf injury in early December, a setback expected to keep the Spanish defender out until early January at the earliest.

Tyrone Mings (hamstring) and former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley (knee) are also unavailable, but there is some brighter news: Jadon Sancho is back in contention after being ineligible to face his parent club Manchester United last time out.

Victor Lindelof is a definite starter in Torres's absence, so Ezri Konsa should partner the Swedish defender at centre-back, while Matty Cash and Ian Maatsen will occupy the full-back positions.

Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana will be good to go again in the defensive pivot after providing a solid shield for the defence.

Likewise, John McGinn remains a key part of the team, though now playing in a slightly wider position, while Youri Tielemans, who offers the extra composure in high-pressure games, is expected to operate in advanced midfield.

The Belgian is likely to support Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, the former of whom enters the clash in excellent form after his match-winning brace last time out.

Watkins will lead the attack as the lone striker, aiming to end a three-match scoring drought since his double against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

