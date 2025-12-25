Chelsea lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Enzo Maresca faces Estevao and Liam Delap decisions

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Dec 2025 22:36 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 22:40

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca faces decisions regarding Estevao Willian and Liam Delap ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss has confirmed that both have been cleared to return from their respective muscle and shoulder injuries, providing more attacking options to the Italian.

While the duo offer a significant boost, Levi Colwill (knee) and Romeo Lavia (thigh) remain unavailable for the West London side, but on a brighter note, Cole Palmer could finally be ready to play a full 90 minutes.

Robert Sanchez is expected to start on Saturday, shifting the focus to a defensive line featuring Trevoh Chalobah alongside Wesley Fofana at the heart of the back four.

With Reece James and Marc Cucurella likely taking up full-back roles, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be ready again as the main midfield engine room.

Maresca might alternatively set up the team with Malo Gusto at right-back, while James pairs with Caicedo in midfield, giving Fernandez the license to crash the box more often.

Further forward, the Blues' Italian manager is expected to resist the urge to start Estevao and Delap.

Instead, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to operate on either side of Cole Palmer, whose fitness has gradually improved since returning from a groin injury.

With Maresca indicating that the attacking midfielder can now complete a full game, the London club's prospects are brighter with the Englishman in the team.

The club's leading attacker should start supporting Joao Pedro, who is expected to get the nod despite the temptation to start Delap from the outset.

Pedro netted a superb equaliser against Newcastle United last time out, and the Brazilian aims to score in consecutive games for the first time since netting against West Ham United and Fulham in August.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

