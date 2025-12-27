Man United vs. Wolves: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 19:33 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 19:34

Manchester United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 success over Newcastle United, while Wolves suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Wolves kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8.15pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Man United vs. Wolves being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home ground, Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won five, drawn two and lost two of their nine Premier League matches in front of their own supporters during the 2025-26 campaign.

The corresponding match last season ended in a 1-0 victory for Wolves, with Pablo Sarabia netting the only goal of the contest in April 2025.

How to watch Man United vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be available on Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8.15pm.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while BBC One will show highlights of the match on Match of the Day, which begins at 10.30pm.

Man United vs. Wolves: What's the story?

Everything but the kitchen sink came towards the Man United goal from Newcastle on Boxing Day, but the Red Devils managed to hold onto a one-goal lead to secure all three points.

Ruben Amorim's side are now bidding to end what has been a testing 2025 on a positive note, with Man United very much in the race for the Champions League spots at this stage of the campaign.

The 20-time English champions will once again be missing a number of important players on Tuesday, but they will fancy their chances of beating bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

Rob Edwards' side have put in much-improved performances against Arsenal and Liverpool of late, but they were beaten 4-1 by Man United in the reverse game earlier this month.

Wolves have lost each of their last 11 matches in England's top flight, and they remain bottom of the Premier League table on two points, 16 points from the safety of 17th spot.