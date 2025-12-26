Team News: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Dec 2025 23:38

Knowing they could conclude the weekend as joint leaders of the Premier League, Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in their penultimate match of 2025 looking to defeat the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Villans, currently on a 10-match winning streak, have secured victory in two of their last three encounters in West London, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh)

Suspended: Mykhaylo Mudryk (provisional doping ban)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

ASTON VILLA

Out: Evann Guessand (AFCON), Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh), Pau Torres (calf)

Doubtful: Harvey Elliott (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins