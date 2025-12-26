Premier League
Chelsea
Dec 27, 2025 5.30pm
Aston Villa

Team News: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Knowing they could conclude the weekend as joint leaders of the Premier League, Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in their penultimate match of 2025 looking to defeat the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Villans, currently on a 10-match winning streak, have secured victory in two of their last three encounters in West London, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA vs. ASTON VILLA

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh)

Suspended: Mykhaylo Mudryk (provisional doping ban)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

ASTON VILLA

Out: Evann Guessand (AFCON), Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh), Pau Torres (calf)

Doubtful: Harvey Elliott (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

 

