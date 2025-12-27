Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 19:31

Queens Park Rangers' quest for promotion from the Championship continues when they travel to face West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Monday.

West Brom are 16th with 28 points following their 2-1 loss against Bristol City on Boxing Day, whereas their ninth-placed opponents' points tally of 35 is just one fewer than sixth-placed Bristol City.

Match preview

The hosts will feel they were unfortunate to lose last time out considering Bristol only produced one shot from open play in the box.

West Brom have not been in the top flight since 2017-18, but they are only six points from the Championship's 22nd-placed relegation spot, and they are eight points from the top six.

Baggies boss Ryan Mason will undoubtedly be feeling pressure given he has overseen four defeats in his side's last five games, and they have won just three times in their 13 most recent league clashes.

In those most recent five games, the club conceded nine goals and found the back of the net on six occasions.

Many of the team's problems have occurred away from the Hawthorns, as while they lost at home against Bristol City, they were unbeaten in their prior seven at the stadium, winning four times.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

QPR came from behind to draw 1-1 with Portsmouth on Boxing Day, their sixth consecutive game without a clean sheet.

The Londoners have enjoyed the month of December, winning three of their five fixtures so far this month while only suffering one defeat.

Julien Stephan's side scored 11 goals in that period, as many as the netted in their previous 10 outings.

One of the visitors' victories this month was a 3-1 triumph against West Brom on December 6, but they had lost four and drawn two of their prior six encounters with their hosts.

QPR are winless on the road in three games, and a loss on Monday would be their third in four away trips.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

W

L

L

W

L

L

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

L

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago

West Brom will not be able to select suspended defender Alfie Gilchrist, while Krystian Bielik is on the treatment table, so perhaps Nat Phillips and Chris Mepham will feature in the backline.

Jayson Molumby is expected to be out until late January, and his absence could lead to starts for midfielders Ousmane Diakite and Callum Styles.

With forwards Oliver Bostock, Tammer Bany and Jed Wallace ruled out, expect to see Michael Johnston and Karlan Grant flank striker Aune Heggebo.

QPR centre-backs Steve Cook and Jimmy Dunne have started 13 and 21 league matches respectively this season, and they are likely to partner each other once again.

Nicolas Madsen and Jonathan Varane may feature in a double pivot, while Rumarn Burrell and Richard Kone could play up front.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Wildsmith; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor; Diakite, Styles; Johnston, Price, Grant; Heggebo

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Hamer; Mbengue, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Dembele, Madsen, Varane, Saito; Burrell, Kone

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

While West Brom have found it difficult to pick up points on the road, their form at home has been positive, and they will be challenging opponents.

QPR may not be at their best defensively, but they have been deadly in the final third, and they should have enough up front to take three points on Monday.

