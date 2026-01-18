Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 18 Jan 2026 12:34

West Bromwich Albion welcome Norwich City to The Hawthorns on Tuesday in a Championship clash that feels less like a midweek fixture and more like a pressure test for two sides searching for stability.

With Albion languishing in 19th and Norwich nervously hovering in the relegation zone, three points here could provide a much-needed boost under their respective new head coaches.

Match preview

West Bromwich Albion welcome Norwich City to The Hawthorns on Tuesday in a Championship clash that feels less like a midweek fixture and more like a pressure test for two sides searching for stability.

With Albion languishing in 19th and Norwich nervously hovering in the relegation zone, three points here could provide a much-needed boost under their respective new managers.

West Brom were left crestfallen last time out after conceding a 90th-minute winner against Middlesbrough, having shown real character to recover from a 2-0 deficit.

That result extended a dismal run of form which has seen the Baggies win just once in their last six league outings, a sequence that ultimately cost Ryan Mason his job.

New boss Eric Ramsay will take charge for just the second time in English football and will be keen to spark an immediate response after defeat in his Hawthorns return.

© Imago

Despite their recent form, Albion may draw confidence from the reverse fixture earlier this season, when they edged past Norwich with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Norwich have experienced a mixed start under Philippe Clement since his arrival in November, showing flashes of promise alongside familiar inconsistency.

The East Anglian side head into this trip on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 away win at in-form Wrexham, a result that exhibited further evidence that they could turn their wavering form around.

Forward Jovon Makama proved decisive once again, following up an FA Cup hat-trick with the winner against the Hollywood-backed side to take his tally to 12 for the season.

While Clement’s men have won three of their last five in all competitions, sustaining momentum remains the challenge, and Tuesday may reveal whether that Wrexham win was a turning point or merely a brief reprieve.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

LLWLLL

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

LWLLWL

Norwich City Championship form:

DWLWLW

Norwich City form (all competitions):

WLWLWW

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

West Brom may once again be without Ousmane Diakite, with the midfielder having been granted compassionate leave ahead of Friday’s clash with Middlesbrough.

Callum Styles and Isaac Price could continue their partnership in the middle of the park, as both Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt remain sidelined after missing the previous two fixtures through injury.

For the visitors, Philippe Clement will be reluctant to change the side that won at Wrexham, with Jovon Makama set to spearhead the attack once more and new recruit Ali Ahmed in line for a second consecutive start after marking his debut with a win.

Norwich will still be without winger Ante Crnac and Mirko Topic, who are ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to serious injuries.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor; Styles, Bielik; Grant, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Springett, Medic, Chrisene, Mahovo; Marcondes, Ben Slimane, Schwartau, Jurasek, Kvistgaarden; Makama

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Norwich City

With both sides short on confidence and still adjusting under new managers, a tight and scrappy contest looks likely at The Hawthorns. Norwich’s recent away win may give them belief, but West Brom’s home advantage could see the points shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.