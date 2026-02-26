Fulham vs. Tottenham: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 08:43

Igor Tudor’s Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to ease their relegation fears when they do battle with European hopefuls Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.

The Cottagers are looking to complete the double over Spurs after claiming a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture three months ago.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Fulham vs. Spurs kickoff?

Fulham vs. Spurs will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of three taking place at the same time along with Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest and Man United vs. Crystal Palace.

Where is Fulham vs. Spurs being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Fulham’s home stadium Craven Cottage, which holds a capacity of 29,600 spectators.

Fulham are looking to win their four successive home game against Spurs in all competitions, after winning their last three by an aggregate score of 6-1.

How to watch Fulham vs. Spurs in the UK

TV channels

Fulham vs. Spurs will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Fulham and Spurs.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Fulham vs. Spurs will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Fulham and Spurs?

Fulham are seeking to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat after losing 3-0 at Man City and 2-1 at home to Everton in their last two matches.

Marco Silva, who has been linked with the Spurs job, is still aiming to secure European football for the Cottagers, who currently sit 10th in the table and just three points behind West London rivals Brentford in seventh spot with 11 games remaining.

As for Tottenham, they are the only team in the Premier League who are still searching for their first win of 2026 after suffering a heavy 4-1 home defeat to North London rivals Arsenal last weekend.

Igor Tudor has been brought in on an interim basis until the end of the season and is tasked with steering the club away from the relegation zone, with just four points separating the Lilywhites in 16th from West Ham United in 18th spot.