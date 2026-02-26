Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Chelsea: Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Kai Havertz latest

By Ben Knapton | 26 Feb 2026 08:31

Back to their scintillating selves last weekend, Premier League leaders Arsenal swiftly return to London derby duty on Sunday, when Chelsea are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's troops tore Tottenham Hotspur apart on February 22, securing a dominant 4-1 win over their North London rivals courtesy of doubles from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table in the process, but the Citizens still boast a game in hand and will close the gap if they can overcome Leeds United on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Chelsea, who were held to an agonising 1-1 draw by Burnley last time out.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka suffered a painful-looking twist to the ankle in the dying embers of last weekend's win at Spurs, but he walked off the field without assistance, and there was no mention of his problem from Arteta after the game.

As a result, it can be assumed that Saka will be fit to face Chelsea, but Noni Madueke will no doubt be eyeing a start against his old employers.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Ben White was a surprise absentee from the team sheet last weekend, and Arteta explained that the injury-plagued right-back had been suffering from a niggle, so his participation against the Blues is in doubt.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Kai Havertz was on the cusp of returning from his thigh injury for the North London derby but just fell short of making the cut.

However, the German ostensibly has a strong chance of being fit for the visit of his erstwhile employers.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Arsenal's only long-term absentee, Mikel Merino is recovering from the foot operation he underwent earlier in February and is fighting to return in time for the end of the season - and the World Cup.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Chelsea)

Max Dowman was seen in training a couple of weeks ago following an ankle injury but is yet to return to competitive action, nor has he played for the Under-21s since sustaining his issue, so his availability remains uncertain.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.