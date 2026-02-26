Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Fulham clash: Porro, Danso, Udogie, Kudus, Bergvall latest

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 08:37

Still searching for their first win in 2026, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Igor Tudor’s first game as interim boss ended in defeat as his Spurs side suffered a 4-1 home loss to North London rivals Arsenal last weekend, leaving the Lilywhites 16th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

Tottenham can ill-afford to drop too many more points if they wish to ease their fears of relegation, but they are still having to cope without a number of first-team players.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Spurs’ latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Marco Silva’s side.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Fulham)

After missing the last five games with a calf problem, Pedro Porro has taken part in training this week and could therefore be in contention to feature this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Fulham)

Kevin Danso has missed the last four games with a foot injury, but the defender has returned to training this week and may be ready to return to the matchday squad against Fulham.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Ben Davies was stretchered off with a severe ankle injury against West Ham in January, and the defender will spend another couple of months recovering from surgery.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Destiny Udogie sustained a hamstring injury in Spurs' loss to Man United at Old Trafford on February 7, and the left-back is set to remain sidelined until after the international break.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Lucas Bergvall is nursing a serious ankle problem and is not scheduled to return for at least another couple of months.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Mohammed Kudus was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4 with a thigh injury and the attacker is not expected to return until Easter.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a severe hamstring injury at the beginning of the year and the Uruguayan will not return to action for another couple of months at least.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Newcastle on February 10 and the winger has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August and the Englishman is targeting a return to action during pre-season ahead of the next campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from a long-term knee injury that he picked up towards the end of last season and a return date for the attacker is unclear at this stage.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Sportimage

Return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Cristian Romero will serve the third of a four-match ban following his straight red card in the 2-0 defeat at Man United on February 7, but Tottenham have no other players suspended for this match.