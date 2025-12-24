Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 24 Dec 2025 17:57 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 18:04

Aiming to continue their impressive home form, West Bromwich Albion welcome Bristol City to The Hawthorns for a Championship clash on Boxing Day.

The Baggies experienced more woes on the second-tier road last time out, whilst the Robins picked up a statement success over Middlesbrough in the West Country.

Match preview

As the festive period rolls on, there was little cheer for the followers of West Brom on the weekend, with their side losing their eighth straight Championship away match after an Oli McBurnie penalty for Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Failing to enjoy an away success since the trip to Liam Manning's Norwich City on October 1, the Baggies will be delighted that they conclude 2025 with back-to-back games at The Hawthorns, where they are unbeaten in seven.

Losing three of their past four matches ahead of Boxing Day's hosting of Bristol City, Ryan Mason's side have slumped down to a lowly 16th spot in the Championship table, seven points from Millwall in the playoffs.

Likely to be vital to the Albion's slim hopes of competing for a top-six finish, summer arrival Aune Heggebo has his feet firmly under the second-tier table, scoring seven goals across his last eight appearances.

As mentioned, Mason's men have been impressive at their Black Country base over recent weeks, winning back-to-back games at the venue against Swansea City and Sheffield United by an aggregate scoreline of 5-2.

© Iconsport

Following an ill-fated and Sheffield United-ruined playoff campaign last season, Bristol City are back on the promotion-chasing horse under the tutelage of Gerhard Sturber, who has taken well to English football.

The Robins commenced their festive schedule with a three-game winless run but silenced the majority of their critics last Saturday afternoon, when goals from Emil Riis Jakobsen and Rob Atkinson downed second-placed Middlesbrough.

After picking up their fifth Ashton Gate triumph of the season last time out, Bristol City are occupying ninth spot in the Championship table ahead of a Boxing Day trip to the Black Country, two points from the top-six picture.

Up against the impressive home record of the Baggies on Friday, the Robins will need to improve on their most recent result on the road earlier in December, when they suffered a narrow defeat at the base of Coventry City.

Netting his team's first goal of the 2-0 win over Boro last time out, Danish marksman Jakobsen has overtaken attacking midfielder Anis Mehmeti in Bristol City's Golden Boot race, with the striker boasting seven Championship goals to date.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

D W L L W L

Bristol City Championship form:

L W L D L W

Team News

© Imago

West Brom's small squad is set to be pushed to its limits before the end of 2025, with Alfie Gilchrist suspended after a red card at Hull.

Options in defence are reduced further by the absence of Krystian Bielik, who picked up an injury in the loss to the Tigers.

Callum Styles is operating in midfield alongside Ousmane Diakite whilst Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt contend with injury issues.

After struggling with illness in recent times, attacker Mehmeti is a doubt to feature for Bristol City on Friday.

Despite his standout cameo last weekend, goalscorer Atkinson is unlikely to be rushed back into the XI by the Robins on Boxing Day.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Wildsmith; Campbell, Mepham, Phillips, Taylor; Diakite, Styles; Grant, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; McCrorie, Dickie, Vyner, Pring; Randell, Knight, Twine, Mehmeti; Armstrong, Jakobsen

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Bristol City

Unbeaten at The Hawthorns in over two months, West Brom will be confident of making up for their away issues on Boxing Day.

Bristol City will favour a counter-attacking style on Friday and could benefit from nervousness emitted by the home supporters amid a poor run overall for the Baggies.

