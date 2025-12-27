Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Maresca refuses to rule out January exit for second-string player

By Darren Plant | 27 Dec 2025 10:51

Enzo Maresca has hinted that goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen may be allowed to depart Chelsea for a new club during the winter transfer window.

In recent days, the Blues head coach claimed that he would be content if Chelsea officials did not conduct any notable business over the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, there are players in the squad who are not earning enough game time to develop in a way that Chelsea would ideally like.

Jorgensen falls into that bracket having made just five appearances during 2025-26, four of which have come in cup competitions.

Although the one-cap Denmark international has reached 29 games since his arrival in the summer of 2024, he is currently clear second-choice behind Robert Sanchez.

© Imago

Maresca provides update on Jorgensen stance

As quoted by the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill, Maresca has suggested that Jorgensen going out on loan remains a possibility.

The Italian said: "We are happy with Filip. But at the same time, they all want to play.

"If they don’t play, they are not happy. We’ll see what happens in January."

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

Is there value in Chelsea allowing Jorgensen to leave?

In both the short and long term, a decision has seemingly been made where Jorgensen will never be viewed as first choice at Stamford Bridge.

Not only his Sanchez the current first choice, Mike Penders - who is on loan at Strasbourg - has been earmarked as a potential Sanchez successor.

At the age of 23 and having only made 73 senior club appearances, it is understandable why Jorgensen may get impatient over his career trajectory.

From Chelsea's perspective, though, they are unlikely to allow a loan exit unless they do a straight swap with Penders, who has made 24 appearances for Strasbourg.