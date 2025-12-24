Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Maresca gives clear hint as to whether Blues will be busy during winter window

By Darren Plant | 24 Dec 2025 11:12

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that he does not want to make any new signings during the winter transfer window.

The Italian has used 25 players across Chelsea's 17 Premier League matches thus far, while a number of academy players have briefly featured in the EFL Cup.

However, speculation emerged on Tuesday which claimed that the Blues had enquired about the possibility of signing Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

Within hours of that initial report, another emerged which revealed that Chelsea had withdrawn their interest in the player.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Maresca was inevitably quizzed on the situation and whether he was interested in adding another wide player to his squad.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Maresca reveals winter transfer window stance

When asked if he wanted another option on the flank, Maresca said: "I know that I need to repeat every press conference exactly the same, but before Newcastle I spoke about my relation with the club, and I said that it's good.

"I spoke about Estevao and Delap back, and now I need to repeat. Before Newcastle I said that I'm in love with the squad we have, and I don't think we need to do something.

"But again, the next one I will answer the same question again."

Chelsea already have Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, Tyrique George and, if required, Cole Palmer who can play in either wide position.

© Iconsport / PA IMAGES

What could happen for Maresca to change stance?

If any of the aforementioned players suffer an injury, Maresca may be of the opinion that reinforcements are required.

There is also the possibility of George being sold. Fulham were interested in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they will reignite that deal.

With Sporting Lisbon's Geovany Quenda joining Chelsea next summer, there is theoretically no need for George to be replaced if he is sold.