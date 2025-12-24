Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton: Gabriel Martinelli, Piero Hincapie latest

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 10:52 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 10:52

After spending Christmas Day at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal will endeavour to maintain their grip on first place when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men rode their luck once again in gameweek 17, but a first-half Viktor Gyokeres penalty was enough for them to edge out Everton 1-0 and maintain their two-point lead over Manchester City.

The Gunners also needed the lottery of penalties to overcome Crystal Palace in Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, where new fitness issues reared their ugly heads once again for Arteta.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Brighton, who reside in ninth spot in the table.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton)

Piero Hincapie was unavailable for the cup win over Brighton after suffering a shoulder injury at Everton, and the Ecuador international has emerged as a serious doubt for the visit of Brighton.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton)

Gabriel Martinelli was a livewire in Tuesday's cup win before having to come off prematurely owing to a knock, and the Brazilian attacker's availability for the weekend is currently clouded in uncertainty.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Ben White was just starting to build up a head of steam when he sustained a hamstring injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the right-back is expected to be missing for another few weeks.

Max Dowman

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Max Dowman recently suffered the first injury setback of his senior career, picking up an ankle problem in an Under-21s friendly, and the 15-year-old will not be available for a number of weeks.

Cristhian Mosquera

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Cristhian Mosquera picked up an ankle problem in an awkward landing against Brentford at the start of the month, and the defender is expected to be on the treatment table until mid-January.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Magalhaes is on the verge of returning from the hamstring issue he suffered in November, but as he is yet to return to full training, a comeback this weekend is off the table.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

A sight for sore Arsenal eyes, Kai Havertz has finally returned to training after four months out with a knee injury, so there is ostensibly a slim chance of him making the matchday squad on Saturday.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

