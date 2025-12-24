Barcelona transfer news: Two Premier League defenders 'offered' to Barca this winter

By Axel Clody | 24 Dec 2025 09:23

FC Barcelona, who are looking to strengthen their central defence on the 2026 transfer market, have been offered Nathan Ake and Axel Disasi this winter.

The January transfer window is a time for adjustments for clubs and an opportunity for certain players to revive their careers. This is notably the case for Nathan Ake and Axel Disasi.

Both centre-backs are searching for a new club in January to regain significant playing time and dream of featuring at next summer's World Cup, with the Netherlands and France respectively.

To realise their dream, a departure is inevitable this winter. Indeed, Axel Disasi no longer features in Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea as he has not played with the first team this season.

As for Nathan Ake, the 30-year-old has started just four matches for Manchester City, three of which came in the EFL Cup.

Barca considering loan move for centre-back

As such, both players are being offered to numerous clubs ahead of the opening of the January window.

Sport reveal that several intermediaries and agents have put forward the names of these two centre-backs to FC Barcelona. A position the Blaugrana are looking to strengthen on the 2026 transfer market.

Investment is expected in that position next summer, but the Catalan club could well need reinforcements as early as this winter.

Should a move materialise, FC Barcelona are looking for a six-month loan without an option to buy for a player who can help the team and create competition in central defence.

Axel Disasi keen on Barcelona switch

Nathan Ake has an interesting profile as he can also play at left-back. However, the Sky Blues want to include an option to buy in the deal, while the Netherlands international has already received other significant offers in the Premier League.

Axel Disasi, for his part, is a physical centre-back. Ahead of the opening of the window, the former Monaco man is attracting interest from Lyon and other clubs such as Newcastle and Juventus.

Sport claim, however, that "the player is determined to wait to see if there is a chance to go to Barca". The Blaugrana would then have to negotiate a straight loan with Chelsea, whose position is not yet known.

It should be noted that Barca will not rush into this matter and are notably waiting to see how Ronald Araujo's situation develops, with his return to training scheduled for 29th December.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.