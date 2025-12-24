Nottingham Forest transfer news: Brazilian defender 'rejects' Tricky Trees move over Marinakis' loan plan

By Axel Clody | 24 Dec 2025 09:57

Brazilian left-back has been without a club since September and spoke with European sides before Galo's approach

Renan Lodi is experiencing intense weeks of talks and negotiations with clubs from Brazil and Europe. As Trivela has learned, the left-back is negotiating with Atletico Mineiro over a transfer for the upcoming Brazilian football season.

Initially, the player's idea was to prioritise European football. In early December, the left-back had held talks with Brazilian clubs beforehand and, in recent weeks, has been in discussions with Nottingham Forest and Roma.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Renan Lodi's failed negotiations with Nottingham Forest

The former Athletico Paranaense player, who has also represented the Brazilian national team, had already spoken with Vasco and Furacao themselves, but negotiations did not progress. The focus then shifted to the European market.

According to our sources, Renan Lodi made progress in talks with Nottingham Forest, a club he already represented in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season.

However, negotiations with Evangelos Marinakis, the English club's owner, stalled due to one condition: the Greek magnate wanted the left-back to initially play on loan at Olympiacos, one of the other clubs in his group. The idea was not well received by the player's entourage and talks did not advance.

© Imago / Focus Images

Renan Lodi's talks with Roma

Another team Lodi recently held talks with was Roma. Gian Piero Gasperini's side had to use Wesley, a right-back, in an improvised role on the left flank for several matchdays due to absences and poor performances from players in that position.

Two crucial points stalled progress in negotiations with Roma. First, the wait that would be required for the club to define the future of their full-backs. To sign Lodi, the Italians would need one of his positional rivals to leave the team.

Angelino, the first-choice, was sidelined for a considerable time this season and even held talks with Al-Hilal in July, but stayed at Roma. Tsimikas was signed on loan, but the Italian press reports that the club are disappointed with his performances and are considering sending him back to Liverpool as early as January.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Atletico Mineiro move quickly in Renan Lodi talks

The second point that stalled the left-back's talks with Roma was Atletico Mineiro's entry into the race. As initially reported by Canal do Frossard and confirmed by Trivela, the parties are already in discussions and expect an agreement to be reached in the near future.

In addition to needing to wait on Roma, Lodi and his entourage were caught off guard by Galo, who arrived to wrap up talks this week, while negotiations with European clubs had not progressed far enough.

Even if a deal with Roma remains possible in January, Lodi will continue talks with Atletico until a conclusion is reached – whether positive or negative.

This article was originally published on Trivela.