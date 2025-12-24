Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian, Liam Delap update delivered by Enzo Maresca ahead of Aston Villa showdown

By Darren Plant | 24 Dec 2025 10:45 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 10:45

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that Estevao Willian and Liam Delap are both available for the showdown with Aston Villa.

The Blues head into Saturday's fixture at Stamford Bridge trailing their upcoming third-placed opponents by seven points in the Premier League table.

As such, Chelsea can ill-afford to suffer defeat against the Villans, who will be motivated to stay within three points of leaders Arsenal ahead of facing the Gunners three days later.

Estevao has missed the last two matches with what Maresca has described as a muscle injury, while Delap suffered a shoulder injury against Bournemouth at the start of the month.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Maresca confirmed that both players are in contention to feature at the weekend.

Maresca provides Estevao, Delap update

The Italian told reporters: "He's (Estevao) back. He's back, he's available for Saturday, him and also Liam Delap."

When quizzed on being surprised over Delap's recovery time, he added: "No, we didn't know exactly for how long he needs to be out.

"As I said, he's available for Saturday, he's available also Estevao, so very happy for both."

Reports had initially suggested that Delap could be sidelined until the end of January if he had suffered a fractured or dislocated shoulder, but the Englishman's issue was not as bad as first feared.

Will Estevao, Delap earn immediate recalls?

In the case of Delap, it feels as though Joao Pedro's goal and performance against Newcastle United last weekend will be enough to see him remain in the number nine role.

With regards to Estevao, he is essentially competing with Alejandro Garnacho for a place on the flank, with Pedro Neto a certain starter.

The likelihood is that Garnacho will keep his place and Estevao will take Facundo Buonanotte's spot on the substitutes' bench.

Delap will also likely replace Marc Guiu among the replacements with Chelsea suffering no fitness issues in the final third ahead of a hectic period.