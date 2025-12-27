Preview: Coventry City vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 09:28 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 09:47

First will welcome third in the Championship on Monday, as Ipswich Town make the trip to Coventry City for what is shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

The hosts are eight points clear of second-placed Middlesbrough at the top of the Championship table, while the Tractor Boys sit third, 12 points off the summit.

Match preview

Coventry are enjoying an excellent campaign, boasting a record of 15 wins, six draws and two defeats from their 23 matches to collect 51 points, which has left them top of the Championship table, eight points ahead of second-placed Middlesbrough.

Frank Lampard's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Swansea City, with Ephron Mason-Clark netting the only goal of the contest late in the first period.

Coventry have not been in the Premier League since the 2000-01 season, and they have spent time in League Two since then, so it would be some story if the Sky Blues could secure a return to the top flight for the 2026-27 campaign.

Lampard's team have been excellent on home soil this season, picking up 29 points from their 11 matches in front of their own supporters.

Coventry have actually lost each of their last four matches against Ipswich, though, including a 3-0 defeat when the pair locked horns in the reverse game at the start of December.

© Imago

Ipswich, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Millwall, with the result leaving them on 38 points from 23 games.

The Blues have won 10, drawn eight and lost five of their 23 league matches this term, with 38 points leaving them in third spot in the division, five points behind second-placed Middlesbrough and 13 points from the leaders Coventry.

Kieran McKenna's side were relegated from the Premier League last season, so they are bidding to secure an immediate return to the top flight, and a win on Monday against the best team in the division this season would send out a message.

Ipswich have found it difficult on their travels this season, only picking up 13 points from 11 matches, recording just three wins in the process, so it is a tough ask in this match considering how impressive Coventry have been at home this term.

The Blues will enter the game in strong form, though, winning three of their last five in the Championship and losing just once, with that reverse coming away to Leicester City.

Coventry City Championship form:

WLDWDW

Ipswich Town Championship form:

DWWLWD

Team News

© Imago

Coventry remain without the services of goalkeeper Oliver Dovin due to a long-term knee injury, but the home side are otherwise in decent shape, with no issues being reported following their clash with Swansea last time out.

Jay Dasilva will be back in the squad following a suspension, but Brandon Thomas-Asante remains out of action due to a hamstring issue, which is a major blow.

Head coach Lampard could name close the same XI that took to the field on Boxing Day, with Ellis Simms again in line for a spot in the final third of the field, although Haji Wright is an option to feature from the first whistle.

As for Ipswich, Conor Townsend is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while George Hirst is out with a groin issue.

The visitors will also be missing Sammie Szmodics and Wes Burns, but no fresh injuries have been reported following the clash with Millwall.

Jaden Philogene has been in impressive form this season, scoring eight times in 22 appearances, and there will be another spot in a wide area for the 23-year-old.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Kitching, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Simms

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Cajuste; McAteer, Nunez, Philogene; Azon

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Ipswich Town

This has all of the makings of a very interesting match, and we are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline. It would not be a surprise to see a draw, but we have a feeling that Coventry will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

