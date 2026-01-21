Wolves transfer news: Rob Edwards 'registers interest' in three-cap international with Championship experience

By Darren Plant | 21 Jan 2026 12:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly registered an interest in signing one of the Championship's best players during the 2025-26 campaign.

Despite a recent five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, Wolves will be relegated from the Premier League this season barring the greatest escape from relegation that the division has ever seen.

Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team have held back from making immediate additions, but there are expected to be a number of incomings and outcomings over the next 10 to 12 days.

Given their current situation, Wolves are having to weigh up players who could make an impact in the Premier League as well as be committed to a potential Championship promotion campaign in 2026-27.

According to Football Insider, someone who Wolves feel fits the bill is Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti.

© Imago

Why is Mehmeti attracting Wolves interest?

The London-born attacker has contributed 45 goals and 18 assists from his 201 appearances in the EFL, spread across the second and third tiers of English football.

However, it is the 25-year-old's form at Bristol City that has really caught the eye, particularly this campaign where he has chipped in with eight goals and six assists from 28 games.

Mehmeti is playing an integral part in the Robins' bid to earn a first-ever promotion to the Premier League, the club sitting in ninth position in the Championship table but just nine points behind second.

Nevertheless, the three-cap Albania international has less than six months remaining on his contract, making him an obvious target for clubs for a wide array of teams.

Ipswich Town are said to be keen on negotiating a deal for Mehmeti, whether that be in January or in the summer.

© Imago / News Images

Are Wolves at a disadvantage in Mehmeti race?

Whether Wolves are at a disadvantage is open to perception, but they are far less likely to be playing Premier League football than Ipswich in 2026-27.

Location may also be factored into the equation in one way or another. Between 2017 and 2019, Mehmeti spent time at Ipswich's fierce rivals Norwich City without making a first-team appearance.

Therefore, a familiarity to East Anglia may stand Ipswich in good stead. Mehmeti has also spent time at Wycombe Wanderers, which is relatively close to London.

On the other hand, Wolves being located in the centre of the country could work in their favour.

Bristol City will be left with a decision to make over whether to cash in on Mehmeti, or risk losing him on a free transfer even if him staying at Ashton Gate would bolster their promotion bid.