Transfer news and rumours: Bournemouth agree '€35m' deal for Brazilian wonderkid, Chelsea youngster set for Ipswich move

By Ben Sully | 21 Jan 2026 11:37 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 11:50

Bournemouth have reportedly reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama over the transfer of winger Rayan.

According to Sky Sports News, the Cherries have held 'intense talks' with the Brazilian club in the last 24 hours after identifying Rayan as a possible replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City earlier this month.

The update claims that the two clubs have now agreed €35m (£30.6m) deal for a player who has a contract with Vasco until December 2028.

Rayan has made it clear he wants to join the Premier League club and will travel to the UK later this week to undergo his medical.

The 19-year-old is not a like-for-like replacement for Semenyo due to the fact that he is a left-footed player who tends to operate off the right.

Rayan has also proven during his time with Vasco that he is comfortable playing through the middle as a number nine.

Since emerging from Vasco's youth ranks, the attacker has scored 25 goals in 99 appearances across all competitons.

© Imago

Ipswich set to sign Chelsea youngster on loan

In the Championship, promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Chelsea youngster Frankie Runham.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea, but he has yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

The Blues appear willing to sanction his exit so he can play senior football for the first time in his fledgling career.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement to send Runham on loan to Ipswich for the rest of the season.

The deal contains a potential obligation to buy, but crucially, the Premier League side will retain a buyback option if Runham eventually joins Ipswich on a permanent transfer.

The winger will bolster Kieran McKenna's wide options and will join a club that are looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

© Imago / IMAGO / IPA Sport

Birmingham agree Sarmiento transfer

Staying in the Championship, Birmingham City are reportedly on the verge of signing Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sarmiento looks set to join a new club this winter after struggling for game time during his loan spell with Italian side Cremonese, where he has made just seven substitute appearances in Serie A.

According to Sky Sports News, Birmingham have struck an agreement with Brighton to sign Sarmiento on a permanent transfer.

Chris Davies's side appear to have fended off rival Championship interest, although personal terms and the 'formalities' of the transfer still need to be agreed.

Sarmiento has plenty of Championship experience under his belt after making 75 appearances across loan spells with West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town and Burnley.

Blues will hope Sarmiento's promotion-winning experience with Ipswich and Burnley can aid their playoff push in the second half of the season.