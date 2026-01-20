Transfer news and rumours today: Youssef En-Nesyri to Everton, Issa Diop to Paris FC

By Carter White | 20 Jan 2026 12:16

Nottingham Forest and Everton are reportedly set to face serious competition in the race for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 28-year-old has spent the last month in his homeland competing for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions managed to reach the final of the continental competition on Sunday before losing narrowly to Senegal.

Focusing on club matters, En-Nesyri has been in good form for Fenerbahce this term, netting seven goals across 15 Turkish Super Lig battles.

According to Sky Sports News, Premier League duo Forest and Everton are preparing to fight for the services of the striker.

The report claims that En-Nesyri has attracted interest from both Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Since making the switch from Sevilla to Fenerbahce in July 2024, the attacker has scored 38 goals in 77 matches.

Fulham defender wanted in Paris?

Moving onto potential outgoings from the Premier League, Issa Diop has struggled for game time at Fulham this season.

The 29-year-old has started just four top-flight matches for the Cottagers, enjoying just 413 minutes of league action.

As a result, it is claimed by Sky Sports News that potential suitors are circling around Diop during the current window.

The report states that Ligue 1 newcomers Paris FC are keen on bringing the centre-back to the French capital this month.

Les Parisiens are supposedly targeting players who are not receiving regular game time in the Premier League, and Diop certainly fits that bill.

It is understood that Stephane Gilli's troops are also looking at a deal for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel.

Ipswich Town targeting second-tier attacker?

Dropping down to the Championship, the performances of Bristol City star Anis Mehmeti have certainly caught the eye this season.

The Albanian attacker has scored eight goals and provided six assists across 27 matches for the promotion-chasing Robins.

With the 25-year-old's contract at Ashton Gate expiring inn the summer, Bristol City are attempting to commit the player to a new deal.

However, according to Football Insider, Ipswich Town are looking to lure Mehmeti away from the West Country this month.

The Tractor Boys are beginning to pick up form in the Championship and could topple Coventry City on top spot over the next month.