Aston Villa lineup vs. Fenerbahce: Predicted XI for Europa League fixture

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 11:10 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 11:28

Aston Villa could be without as many as six players for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Key midfielder John McGinn was taken off with a knee injury in the first half of Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton and will join Boubacar Kamara, Ross Barkley (both knee) and Amadou Onana (thigh) in the treatment room.

January signing Alysson is ineligible for the Europa League until the knockout rounds, while Jadon Sancho will be assessed ahead of kickoff after missing the loss to Everton through illness.

Head coach Unai Emery is expected to name a fairly strong lineup, but he will consider selecting Marco Bizot between the sticks at the expense of first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Matty Cash, who is just one booking away from a suspension, could continue at right-back, but defensive trio Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne will all be hoping to force their way back into the first XI at the expense of Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres ad Ian Maatsen.

Eighteen-year-old George Hemmings made just his second senior appearance in the Premier League last weekend and could be handed his Europa League debut on Thursday, though Emery will likely stick with Youri Tielemans and Lamare Bogarde in centre-midfield.

In the absence of McGinn, either Sancho - if fit - or Evann Guessand could deputise on the right flank, as Emiliano Buendia continues on the left, while Morgan Rogers is set to operate in an advanced role behind striker Ollie Watkins, who is yet to score in six Europa League games this season.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; Guessand, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins