Premier League title race: Unai Emery discusses Aston Villa's prospects of outlasting Arsenal and Manchester City

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Dec 2025 05:00

Unai Emery has spoken on Aston Villa Premier League title credentials after Saturday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Villa are currently enjoying their most successful period in the Premier League era as they continue to challenge the traditional heavyweights at the summit of the table.

Saturday's Ollie Watkins-inspired win was the club's 11th consecutive victory across all competitions and eighth in the Premier League, leaving them three points behind table-topping Arsenal and one adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

With the West Midlands club next visiting Arsenal, Emery has spoken about the club's prospects of winning a maiden crown in the Premier League era.

Emery discusses Aston Villa's title challenge

According to Sky Sports News, Emery has insisted that his side are not currently title contenders despite their impressive league position.

The Spanish head coach suggested that he does not feel the team is ready to be classified alongside the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at this stage.

"No, not really. I'm not feeling it," said the Villa boss. "I'm feeling we are competing very well. And we are now the third in the league with two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal - wow, fantastic performance they are getting."

Emery then bizarrely mentioned Chelsea and Manchester United as possible threats to the club's European ambition, despite sitting 10 points clear of both in the division after Saturday's tea-time victory.

"We are going to play 38 matches," warned Emery. "We are on day 18. Still 20 matches to play and there are teams like Liverpool, like Chelsea, like Manchester United, like other teams.

"Of course, we must compete against them and this is our objective to compete against them and try to be more or less consistent in 38 matches like we are now.

"But even being consistent like we are now, and performing very well like we are now, Arsenal and Manchester City are in front of us."

Are Aston Villa really not Premier League contenders?

The refusal to label his side as challengers is a calculated move to manage expectations during a period of intense external scrutiny.

Villa have been statistically one of the most consistent performers in the division in 2025, ranking below only Man City (80 points) and Arsenal (77) for points accrued in the calendar year (73).

While they have lost more than Mikel Arteta's team, Emery's Villans have won the same number of matches as the North London club, having played one match fewer in 2025 — 37-36.

As a result, the upcoming trip to face Arsenal on Tuesday is viewed as a significant litmus test for a team that have already surpassed its initial seasonal objectives, having gone winless in their first five league matches this term, losing two.