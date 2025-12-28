Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Bournemouth: Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia latest

By Darren Plant | 28 Dec 2025 10:29 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 10:32

Chelsea are back in action on Tuesday night as they play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Blues are looking to bounce back from Saturday's deflating 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, who survived being outplayed for an hour to prevail at Stamford Bridge.

Now sitting 10 points adrift of third place, Enzo Maresca's are under pressure to improve their inconsistent home form against a team in Bournemouth who lost 4-1 in West London to Brentford at the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with the Cherries, who find themselves down in 15th position in the table.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill's recovery from his summer ACL tear is ongoing, and he is racing against the clock to return before the season concludes.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Dario Essugo, who joined during the summer, had resumed training after recovering from a thigh injury but then experienced an issue. The midfielder's expected competitive comeback is currently scheduled for the beginning of next year.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Romeo Lavia appears to have played his last match of 2025 due to a thigh injury, and Maresca has not yet specified when he might return.

© Imago / News Images Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Hamstring Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Bournemouth) There was the rare occasion of Marc Cucurella being substituted against Aston Villa and Maresca has confirmed that it was down to an injury issue. As it stands, it is unclear whether the Spaniard will be able to shake off a hamstring complaint in time for Tuesday's game. CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago

Mykhaylo Mudryk, charged in June 2025, remains provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping in late 2024.