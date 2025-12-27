Nottingham Forest 1-2 Man City: Does Pep Guardiola now make the Citizens Premier League title favourites?

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 15:15 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 15:16

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said that his side "have now finished the first leg" following their 2-1 success over Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Rayan Cherki scored a late winner to secure all three points for the Citizens, with the result moving them back to the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Man City have picked up 40 points from their 18 league games this term, and Guardiola has opened up on the importance of claiming a victory at the City Ground.

"We have 18 games played so we have now finished the first leg. And in the second we know that coming is a lot of games like today. The Premier League is tougher, tougher, tougher, but it is important to be there. Winning or losing today would not mean it's over, we have many games," Guardiola told TNT Sports.

Man City have already lost four times in the Premier League this term, but the Manchester giants are now on a run of six straight wins in England's top flight.

Man City returned to Premier League summit with narrow win at Forest

"All the kilos I won over Christmas time in weight, today I lost it. I am fit again. What a team San Dyche has made again. That's a really, really, really big three points," Guardiola continued.

"[Forest] are an incredible team, the way that they play they do it unbelievably. Igor wins all of the balls. They have a top quality team, This team was in the Champions League but for one or two games last season and now in European competitions. A fantastic team and tough place to come, and at winter time.

"We talked a lot about this in the last few days with the players. Winter time, at Nottingham Forest, you have to be there, there, there. Today if we are not ready then we do not win that game. The mentality was unbelievable, so really pleased again for the guys.

"[In the first half] there were too many players behind the ball and not the pockets. After when we break, move inside and outside, then we create chances."

What next for Man City?

Man City will be bidding to continue their excellent run of form when they head to the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day to tackle Sunderland.

The Citizens will then take on Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League before turning their attention to the domestic cup competitions, facing Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup and Newcastle United in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.