Erling Haaland could break own Premier League goalscoring record in Man City's clash with Nottingham Forest

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 09:18 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 09:19

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland could break his own Premier League record when the Sky Blues take on Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

While the Citizens lie two points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League table, it is through no fault of the 25-year-old, who is comfortably on his way to a third Golden Boot in four seasons.

Haaland has already found the back of the net a sensational 19 times in 17 Premier League games this term - in addition to four assists - and has scored at least eight more goals than any other player in the division.

Brentford's Igor Thiago - who has bagged 11 Premier League strikes this season - is Haaland's closest challenger in the Golden Boot race, and the former Borussia Dortmund prospect is now on the verge of creating even more history.

City's trip to Nottingham on December 27 will be their final match of 2025, and if Haaland scores a hat-trick against Sean Dyche's team, he will break a Premier League record he set during his debut campaign.

Forest vs. Man City: Erling Haaland bidding to break own Premier League record

© Imago / Sportimage

Indeed, the 25-year-old holds the record for the most goals scored before the end of a calendar year in one Premier League season, netting 21 in the 2022-23 season before New Year's Day.

Haaland is the first and only player to hit 20 goals in a Premier League season before January 1, and while two strikes on Saturday would see him equal his own record, three would see him surpass his 22-year-old self.

However, in order to write yet another new chapter of history, Haaland will have to defy his recent feats against Forest, whom he has netted just two goals from his last five Premier League appearances against.

The Norway international could also help Man City achieve an unprecedented collective feat by doing so, though, as the Sky Blues are aiming to become the first club to ever win four consecutive English top-flight games by 3+ goals to nil.

Pep Guardiola's men have eased past Sunderland, Crystal Palace and West Ham United by three goals to nil in recent weeks, with Haaland netting two and providing an assist in the 3-0 victory over the latter.

Where does Erling Haaland sit in the all-time Premier League scoring charts?

© Imago / Sportimage

Recently reaching 100 Premier League goals in record time, Haaland is one of just 35 players to net a century of strikes in the competition, and the 25-year-old is quickly climbing the latter.

Courtesy of his brace against West Ham last time out, Haaland overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's total of 103 Premier League efforts and drew level with Didier Drogba, who struck 104 times for Chelsea.

The Scandinavian sensation therefore sits joint-32nd on the list of all-time Premier League top scorers, and the next man in his sights is Darren Bent, who bagged 106 English top-flight goals while representing six different clubs.

Haaland is also one hat-trick away from matching Paul Scholes's record of 107, while Peter Crouch (108), Ryan Giggs (109) and Emile Heskey (110) are also within touching distance for the City star.

Averaging 1.11 goals per match this season, Haaland is on course to net 42 times in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign at his current rate - a total that would also see him break his own record of 36 from 2022-23.

