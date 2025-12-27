Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City team news: Pep Guardiola makes Rodri decision for City Ground showdown

By Darren Plant | 27 Dec 2025 11:19 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 11:32

Rodri has returned to the Manchester City squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola hinted at his pre-match press conference that the midfielder was in contention to make his first appearance since early November.

While the Spaniard is not selected in the starting lineup, he takes his place on the substitutes' bench for the fixture at the City Ground.

Despite the upcoming hectic schedule, Guardiola has opted against making any changes from the 3-0 victory over West Ham United last weekend.

As a result, Tijjani Reijnders starts for the fourth game in succession, while Rayan Cherki continues to be rewarded for his outstanding recent form with another appearance in the final third.

With a number of players at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ryan McAidoo joins fellow academy players Divine Mukasa and Reigan Heskey among the replacements.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Nottingham Forest make one change for Man City tussle

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche has made just one change to his Nottingham Forest XI after the 1-0 defeat at Fulham on Monday.

Nicolas Dominguez is brought into the midfield as a straight replacement for Douglas Luiz, who played more than 45 minutes for the first time in two months at Craven Cottage.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and James McAtee both miss out on starts against their former club, while goalkeeper John Victor continues to keep Matz Sels out of the team.

Nottingham Forest XI: Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; I.Jesus

Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko, Abbott

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Foden, Cherki; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Rodri, Savinho, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, R.Heskey