Team News: Team News: Manchester United vs. Wolverhamptton Wanderers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wrapping up another eventful year at Old Trafford, Manchester United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, when the visitors again seek their first Premier League victory.
Without a win from 18 top-flight games this season, Wolves have been totally cast adrift, while European hopefuls United are consistently inconsistent. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news from both camps.
MANCHESTER UNITED vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
MAN UTD
Out: Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON)
Doubtful: Mason Mount (muscular)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko
WOLVES
Out: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Arokodare