Team News: Team News: Manchester United vs. Wolverhamptton Wanderers injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Jonathan O'Shea | 29 Dec 2025 20:15

Wrapping up another eventful year at Old Trafford, Manchester United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening, when the visitors again seek their first Premier League victory.

Without a win from 18 top-flight games this season, Wolves have been totally cast adrift, while European hopefuls United are consistently inconsistent. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news from both camps.

© Imago / Sportimage

MAN UTD

Out: Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON)

Doubtful: Mason Mount (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko

WOLVES

Out: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON), Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Arokodare