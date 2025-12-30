Man Utd and Arsenal 'monitoring' highly-rated Bundesliga wing sensation

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Dec 2025 05:16

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle for a Bundesliga-based winger in the winter transfer market.

The Red Devils and Arsenal may be competing for different things in the Premier League, but both clubs’ history and standing mean they may still compete in the transfer window.

Both English giants are believed to be among a host of teams monitoring the progress of Hoffenheim teenager Bazoumana Toure.

Toure has enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 season just months after moving to the Bundesliga from Swedish-based side Hammarby in February 2025, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Manchester United and Arsenal ‘initiate scouting’ for Toure

© Imago / Nordphoto

According to CaughtOffside, United and Arsenal have both conducted initial background checks and data-driven scouting on Toure.

The teenager has been in productive form during the current campaign, contributing two goals and five assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions.

Scouts from the English top flight have supposedly been impressed by the winger’s pace and fearless direct running, particularly in "transition-heavy systems".

Brentford and Newcastle United are also believed to be on the radar of the player as competition for his signature continues to intensify.

The report suggests that while several clubs are expected to formalise their interest in January, a mid-season departure from Germany is currently deemed unlikely by those close to the situation.

Instead, interested parties are likely to do background work with the intention of bringing the youngster to the club in the summer.

Hoffenheim to ‘demand premium fee’ for Toure

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

The above source also hints that the Bundesliga outfit are understood to have placed a valuation of approximately €45m (£37.5m) on his head.

Internally, Hoffenheim officials believe this figure reflects both his immense potential and the security provided by his long-term contract.

Although not part of the Africa Cup of Nations squad, Toure is currently pushing for a place in the Ivory Coast squad for the upcoming World Cup, a factor that could significantly boost his market value before the summer.

A potential call-up would likely accelerate the race for his services, with United and Arsenal currently seen as being at the front of the queue.

Any move to the Premier League would reportedly include a significant salary increase for the youngster, who currently earns around €23,650 (£20,000) per week in Germany, according to Fbref.