Man Utd transfer news: Ruben Amorim dreaming of Scott McTominay signing as 'extraordinary' asking price revealed

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 08:30

Manchester United allegedly 'dream' of re-signing Scott McTominay in 2026 as Ruben Amorim searches for engine-room reinforcements.

The centre of the park is expected to be the Red Devils' priority area in both the January and summer transfer markets, and the club have primarily been linked with highly-rated Premier League targets.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are the most coveted of those options, but a transfer for any of the trio in January will be almost impossible.

At the same time, the Red Devils are supposedly considering bringing James Garner back to the club from Everton, even though he has been rated as the worst fit of Man Utd's five top midfield targets.

The 24-year-old should also be a no-go in January, though, as Toffees boss David Moyes could already be without Idrissa Gueye for a large chunk of January due to his Africa Cup of Nations participation.

Man United 'dream' of re-signing Scott McTominay in 2026

Up until now, there had also been non-serious talk of Napoli's Scott McTominay potentially heading back to the Theatre of Dreams, having become disillusioned with life in Italy.

The Scotland international has unexpectedly blossomed into one of the league's most productive midfielders, but it has been claimed that he is unhappy in Naples due to the constant public attention.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd are indeed 'dreaming' of bringing McTominay back to Old Trafford next year, and Napoli may not be able to resist an 'extraordinary' offer as they weigh up their long-term sporting and financial goals.

However, as McTominay still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract with the Serie A champions, the report adds that Man Utd would have to start the bidding at around £60m to have any hope of reuniting with the 29-year-old.

That figure would represent a substantial increase on the £26.6m that Napoli paid Man Utd for McTominay in 2023, since when the Scot has registered 18 goals and nine assists in 59 matches for Antonio Conte's side.

After playing a pivotal role in Napoli's Scudetto win last year, McTominay was named the Serie A MVP and made the 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, finishing in 18th place.

The 29-year-old has five goals and three assists to show from 23 matches in the current campaign, and he recorded 29 goals and eight assists in 255 games for Man Utd during his Red Devils era.

Could Man Utd pull off stunning Scott McTominay swap transfer?

Man Utd's apparent interest in re-signing McTominay gives rise to the idea of a sensational swap transfer involving Kobbie Mainoo, whom Napoli were previously said to have been at the head of the queue for.

The England international remains on the fringes of Amorim's first team and could push for another exit during the January transfer window, lest he risk missing out on the Three Lions squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Napoli are supposedly unlikely to try again for Mainoo next year, and Amorim has also suggested that his long-term future lies at Man Utd, so the Red Devils will simply have to pay up to bring McTominay back.