Ranking Man Utd's January midfield targets: Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton rated ahead of transfer window

Manchester United have a clear weakness in central midfield, and it is obvious that head coach Ruben Amorim is looking to improve in that area of the pitch.

January signings are notoriously difficult to complete, especially when it comes to big-money players, but there are believed to be funds available to Amorim during the winter market.

Casemiro is out of contract next June, while there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, so two new central midfielders could potentially move to Old Trafford in 2026.

Here, Sports Mole ranks Man United's five winter midfield targets from worst fit to best fit.

Garner's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the ex-Red Devils midfielder only having a contract with Everton until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old made the move to Everton from Man United in 2022 - he has impressed during his time with the Toffees, scoring three goals and registering six assists in 103 appearances, and the Englishman is a proven performer in the Premier League.

Garner's arrival would be low risk, but it is not a signing that would particularly excite the Man United fans, and the 20-time English champions should be aiming higher if they want to make a transformative signing in the middle of the 2025-26 campaign.

Stiller is a brilliant footballer, and it would not be a surprise to see him thrive in the Premier League in the future, but his lack of experience in England counts against him in this list.

The 24-year-old has again been in impressive form during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring one goal and registering six assists in 25 appearances for Stuttgart, while he is in a strong position to represent Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Stiller could end up being a star for Man United if he makes the move to Old Trafford, but there are other players more suited to a switch to the Red Devils at this moment in time.

Palace will do well to keep Wharton beyond the end of the campaign, with the England international one of the most in-demand midfielders in world football.

The 21-year-old is a sensational passer, and his ability to progress the football is one of his main strengths, with Man United currently lacking in that area.

Palace will want massive money for the ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder, though, and there is huge competition for his signature, with Real Madrid also thought to be among his suitors.

Like Stiller, there is no reason to suggest that Wharton would not be a success at Old Trafford, but he ranks third on this list due to the quality of the two ahead of him.

2. Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion)

It would be fair to say that Baleba has not been at his best during the 2025-26 campaign, with the speculation surrounding his future over the summer turning his head.

The Cameroon international is one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in world football, though, and he has the skillset required to become one of the best in his position in the sport.

Baleba's ball-carrying abilities are admired by Man United, while his physical attributes have also made him a force in the Premier League since making the move to Brighton.

The 21-year-old came close to taking top spot in this list, but he is ultimately placed second.

Man United missed out on Declan Rice - they cannot afford to miss out on Anderson.

The England international has gone from strength to strength during his time at Forest and has fast become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is an absolute force in the middle of the park, and he has come up with three goals and seven assists in 64 games for Forest, who could be relegated from the Premier League this term.

Man United will find it difficult to sign Anderson in January, but Forest would sell for the right price, and it would be some statement of intent if the Red Devils were able to bring in the Englishman during the winter market.

Anderson is the clear number one when it comes to winter midfield targets for Man United.