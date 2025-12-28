Chelsea lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Maresca sweating over Cucurella fitness

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 21:59 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 22:01

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is facing a left-back headache ahead of Tuesday's home clash against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues gave up a one-goal lead in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa, leaving them with just one win from their last five league games.

To make matters worse for Chelsea, Cucurella was withdrawn in the second half with a hamstring complaint, making him a doubt for the final game of the calendar year.

After coming off the bench to replace the Spaniard, Malo Gusto is the favourite to start at left-back if Cucurella is unable to prove his fitness in time for Tuesday's fixture.

Wesley Fofana, who dropped down to the bench at the weekend, is set to return to the side to partner Trevoh Chalobah in central defence, meaning Benoit Badiashile will have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Captain Reece James should start at right-back, while Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are set to resume their central midfield partnership.

Cole Palmer, who was unimpressed with his 79th-minute withdrawal on Saturday, will retain his number 10 spot for the home clash, with the attacker looking to add to his underwhelming two-goal Premier League tally.

Portugal international Pedro Neto should operate off the right, although Estevao is an option after returning from injury to feature as a substitute against Villa.

On the opposite flank, Alejandro Garnacho is likely to get the nod over Jamie Gittens, while Joao Pedro will continue to lead the line after netting in back-to-back Premier League games.

In regard to absentees, the hosts remain without the injured trio of Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro