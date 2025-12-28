Bournemouth lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Andoni Iraola set to ring the changes ahead of Stamford Bridge trip

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 23:42 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 23:45

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola could make several alterations for Tuesday's Premier League away clash against Chelsea.

The Cherries will travel to Stamford Bridge in a downbeat mood after their winless run extended to nine games with a heavy 4-1 away defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

After seeing his team comfortably beaten, Iraola is likely to make changes for Bournemouth's final outing of the calendar year.

Brazilian forward Evanilson is in line for a recall, which would see Eli Junior Kroupi drop to the bench for the away trip.

Like Evanilson, David Brooks and Justin Kluivert, both featured as half-time substitutes against Brentford and are now pushing for starting berths, with the latter aiming to score in back-to-back away games against Chelsea after netting a penalty in January's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Antoine Semenyo also found the net in that game, and he will continue to operate from the left flank in what could potentially be his last appearance for the club, with the winger attracting significant interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Midfield Alex Scott, who was withdrawn late on against Brentford, will be hoping to shake off any injury concerns to retain his place in the middle of the park with Lewis Cook.

After starting Saturday's game as a winger, Alex Jimenez could drop back into the right side of defence, which would force Adam Smith to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Bafode Diakite and Marcos Senesi are likely to keep their spots in central defence despite experiencing a difficult afternoon at the Gtech Community Stadium, while Adrien Truffert will continue to marshal the left side of the back four.

Meanwhile, Djordje Petrovic will be keen to impress on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge since leaving Chelsea in the summer, especially as he will want to respond to conceding four, including an own goal, in his last outing.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

