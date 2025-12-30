Bournemouth news: Andoni Iraola reveals Antoine Semenyo expectation as Man City transfer talk ramps up

By Ben Sully | 30 Dec 2025 19:36 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 19:36

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola expects Antoine Semenyo to be available for Saturday's game against Arsenal despite the winger being on the brink of a transfer to Manchester City.

Semenyo's £65m release clause will become available for a limited period from the start of the January transfer window.

Manchester City are currently in pole position to land the Ghana international, with the Citizens closing in on a full agreement over the transfer.

Despite being on the verge of a winter exit, Semenyo has been named in the Bournemouth lineup for tonight's Premier League away meeting with Chelsea.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Iraola expects Semenyo to stay for Arsenal game

Speaking ahead of the game, Iraola revealed that he expects his star attacker to still be available for Saturday's home clash against Arsenal.

"Antoine is performing very well, and I'm expecting him to be available also in the next game for us too," Iraola told Sky Sports.

"I hope he continues playing the same way. There is a lot of noise around him, but my worry as a coach is that he can keep up the performance level he is having."

While Iraola is hopeful to have Semenyo available for the Arsenal fixture, there surely has to be some doubt as to whether the attacker will still be at the club, with the transfer window set to open on Thursday.

Even if he is still a Bournemouth player by the weekend, there will also be some concern about whether Semenyo will be in the right frame of mind to play if he is on the verge of such a big move.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Semenyo's importance to Bournemouth

It will be a significant loss to Bournemouth if and when Semenyo does leave in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is the club's best attacker, demonstrated by his return of nine goals and three assists in 17 Premier League games this term.

The Cherries will do their utmost to replace him in the winter market, but it will be very difficult to find a player of Semenyo's calibre, especially in the middle of the season.