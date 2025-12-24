Barcelona transfer news: Barca have their 'defensive priority target' and it's bad news for Liverpool

By Axel Clody | 24 Dec 2025 09:14 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 09:15

Looking to strengthen their defence during the January transfer window, FC Barcelona have drawn up a list of players who meet Hansi Flick's requirements. The Catalan hierarchy have revealed the identity of the defender who stands out from the rest.

With Andreas Christensen's injury and Ronald Araujo being frozen out, Barca have been hit hard in their defensive department. The Blaugrana's defence can easily crumble, as was the case during the big clashes at the start of the season (PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea).

Barcelona must therefore urgently find a centre-back who will help stabilise the backline, alongside Pau Cubarsi or Eric Garcia.

Barca choose Guehi for their defence

© Imago

Deco has been tasked with finding a player with the ideal profile to fit into the Barcelona system. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Pau Torres (Aston Villa) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) are the three names that come up most frequently.

And according to Diario Sport, the Portuguese sporting director has a preference for the English defender. This comes as no surprise since he will be out of contract next June.

Among the targets mentioned, Marc Guehi is the least expensive option and given Barca's finances, it makes complete sense that the hierarchy favour the Eagles captain.

But Marc Guehi is not just a market opportunity – he has shown for several seasons that he has the level to play for a top European club. The England international (26 caps, one goal) came close to joining Liverpool this summer.

Two options on the table for Guehi deal

© Imago

His transfer ultimately fell through in the final minutes of the window, allowing Barca to re-enter the race for his signature.

Two options are possible for Marc Guehi. Either Crystal Palace agree to sell him this winter at a reasonable price (£13-18m), or the London club hold onto the 25-year-old once again and he will be free to sign wherever he wishes next June.

For Barcelona, the first option remains the best, as it would allow the team to strengthen immediately.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.