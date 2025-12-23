Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos eye £21m full-back - bad news for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

By Axel Clody | 23 Dec 2025 08:18 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 09:05

Real Madrid could sign a new right-back, as star man Trent Alexander-Arnold is taking time to adapt to the Spanish club.

Like Kylian Mbappe in 2024, the Spanish club managed to attract the former Liverpool player for almost nothing – for €10m (£8.8m), just before the Club World Cup. However, the 27-year-old has not exactly shone in Spain, after lighting up Anfield for the Reds.

Sidelined through injuries, Alexander-Arnold has started just once in the Champions League – out of three possible matches – and has started five La Liga games out of a possible ten, with two where he did not even come off the bench.

Real Madrid tracking Brazilian

© Imago / Gribaudi

As reported by TalkSport, Real Madrid are now monitoring Wesley. The Brazilian has been impressive at AS Roma since last summer – three goals in 18 appearances – following a €25m (£22m) move from Flamengo.

Barcelona are also said to be keeping an eye on the right wing-back, who has earned five caps for the Brazil national team.

While a January departure for Wesley would be very surprising, a move seems possible in summer 2026, with the AS Roma number 43 tied to the Giallorossi until June 2030 and valued at €25m (£22m) according to Transfermarkt.

For Real Madrid, this would be perfect timing, as the Spanish club have made a major decision regarding Dani Carvajal. The 33-year-old Spaniard, whose contract expires in June 2026, will not be offered a new deal.

Wesley to replace Carvajal... and Mendy?

© Imago

Wesley could therefore come in to replace the Real Madrid captain in Xabi Alonso's squad. To seriously challenge Alexander-Arnold? It is a possibility.

But, as highlighted by journalist Andy Brassell for TalkSport, the Brazilian can also play on the left – nine times this season in Rome, compared to... eight times on the right.

This versatility could position Wesley as a competitor to Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman could nevertheless depart this summer, along with Fran Garcia.

According to El Nacional, Xabi Alonso is planning to overhaul his defence next summer. With Wesley, and perhaps less so with Alexander-Arnold?

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.