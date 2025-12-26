Liverpool transfer news: 'Surprise' loan considered for 24-year-old with two key qualities

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 13:42 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 13:42

Liverpool are reportedly considering a 'surprise' loan move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos, who has two particular qualities that could help him thrive under Arne Slot.

Record signing Isak netted only his third goal for the Reds in their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, but the Scandinavian's opener in North London came at a significant cost.

In a desperate attempt to block Isak's shot, Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven scythed down the £125m man, who sustained a fractured fibula in the incident and is facing a couple of months out after surgery.

With Mohamed Salah also representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations for at least a couple of weeks, and Jayden Danns recovering from a hamstring injury, Hugo Ekitike is Liverpool's only recognised option up front right now.

Cody Gakpo - who may be back from a muscle problem against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend - can fill in as a centre-forward too, but Isak's layoff has naturally triggered speculation over a possible new arrival.

Liverpool are not expected to win the race for £65m Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo - who is edging closer to joining Manchester City - and the Premier League champions must tread carefully on the financial front after their £450m outlay in the summer.

Liverpool consider 'surprise' Goncalo Ramos loan move?

As a result, temporary deals could be considered next month, and CaughtOffside claims that Liverpool are weighing up a shock swoop for Paris Saint-Germain number nine Ramos.

Arne Slot allegedly believes that the Portugal international could 'seamlessly' slot into his system thanks to two key aspects of his game - his intensity while pressing and predatory instincts when the ball arrives in the penalty area.

It is not clear whether PSG would sanction Ramos's mid-season exit, though, as the former Benfica man has featured regularly under Luis Enrique in the 2025-26 season, even if he is not a regular starter.

Ramos has contributed nine goals and one assist from 23 appearances in all competitions this term - including two in his last two top-flight appearances - but he has started just eight Ligue 1 games and none in the Champions League for Les Parisiens.

The 24-year-old has been in the shadow of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele since joining in January 2024, but he has still contributed a respectable 42 goals in 109 matches for PSG in all competitions.

The European champions paid a significant transfer fee - £56.7m - to sign Ramos from Benfica, and his contract still has two and a half years left to run.

Could Liverpool pull off double PSG transfer swoop?

Ramos is one of two PSG attackers thought to be admired by Liverpool chiefs, the other being Bradley Barcola, who has also been forced to accept a backseat role at times under Enrique.

Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia outshone Barcola during PSG's run to Champions League glory last term, and it has been reported that Liverpool have turned their attention to the former Lyon man after Man City took the lead in the Semenyo race.

Barcola would be a long-term investment rather than a short-term solution a la Ramos, though, so Liverpool should not be expected to pull off deals for both next month, especially with Slot also on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.